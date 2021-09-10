Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 86,328 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 145.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after acquiring an additional 760,028 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 724.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 729,035 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 27.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 28.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.25 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.