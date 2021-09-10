US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMP opened at $66.10 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

