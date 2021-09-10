Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $42.56. 2,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 456,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

