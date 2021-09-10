China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Trading 2.2% Higher

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.85. 304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.
About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
