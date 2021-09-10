China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Trading 2.2% Higher

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.85. 304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 39.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

