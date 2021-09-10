TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $47.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

TCBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

