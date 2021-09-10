Michael W. Rodensky Sells 2,779 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Semtech by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 224,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Semtech by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 268,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

