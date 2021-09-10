Michael W. Rodensky Sells 2,779 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Semtech by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 224,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Semtech by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 268,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
See Also: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.