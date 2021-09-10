PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,396 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 235.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 465,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 127,557 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 358,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,355 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 393,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,967 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.