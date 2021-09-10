PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,208 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WRK stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. WestRock has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

