PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,270 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. reduced their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

