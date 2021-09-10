PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,457 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of American Woodmark worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 19.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

