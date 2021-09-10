Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.29. 8,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,207,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,236. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

