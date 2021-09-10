The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 354,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,306,173 shares.The stock last traded at $36.77 and had previously closed at $35.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 241,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.