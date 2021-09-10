Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 194,643 shares.The stock last traded at $62.81 and had previously closed at $63.28.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 44.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 630,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,234 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 295,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.