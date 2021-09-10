Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%.

Several analysts have commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $861.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.10. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 159,195 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

