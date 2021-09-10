Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADEVF shares. UBS Group lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

