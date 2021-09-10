-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.14). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.25 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $861.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

