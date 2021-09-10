PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,931 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of ET opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,417,134.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

