Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

