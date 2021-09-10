US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth $86,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Maximus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 722.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 24.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,308,000 after acquiring an additional 174,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

