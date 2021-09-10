Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $428.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 627.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.