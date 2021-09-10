10,270 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 79.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 137,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

HYFM opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

