Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 953 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,235 shares of company stock valued at $13,838,396. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BL stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

