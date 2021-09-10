Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 27,570 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,002 shares in the company, valued at $105,399,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,192,765. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL opened at $80.02 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

