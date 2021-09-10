Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Digital Turbine worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.