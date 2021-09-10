Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

