Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Tetra Tech worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 22,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK opened at $148.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

