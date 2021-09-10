Swiss National Bank Sells 4,800 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after buying an additional 114,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 116,342 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $172.89 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.85 and its 200-day moving average is $170.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

