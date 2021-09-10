Swiss National Bank Sells 27,800 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

