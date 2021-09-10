Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,896 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.97 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLCO. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

