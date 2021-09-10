Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lekoil alerts:

This table compares Lekoil and SandRidge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 3.24 -$277.35 million N/A N/A

Lekoil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SandRidge Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lekoil and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A SandRidge Energy 1.90% 27.73% 15.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lekoil has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Lekoil on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.