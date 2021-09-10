Reviewing Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Stellantis alerts:

This table compares Stellantis and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% XPeng -33.74% -12.58% -9.25%

42.0% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.50 XPeng $895.68 million 35.31 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -24.30

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00 XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. XPeng has a consensus price target of $52.97, indicating a potential upside of 34.54%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Stellantis.

Summary

Stellantis beats XPeng on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.