Financial Contrast: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) versus Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MedAvail and Progressive Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 146.48%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 8.32 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.93 Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.43 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Progressive Care has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Progressive Care -1.07% N/A -6.70%

Summary

MedAvail beats Progressive Care on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.