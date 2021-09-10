Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Shares of MHK opened at $190.34 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.48 and a 200-day moving average of $197.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

