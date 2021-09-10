GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $212,000 Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Canaan Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 4.24.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

