Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

