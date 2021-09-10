GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $133.81 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

