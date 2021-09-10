Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,710 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,904 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $297.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.