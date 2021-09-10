KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

