JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,942,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,072,930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 76,084 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $579,000.

Shares of BBEU opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51.

