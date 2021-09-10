Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $324,250.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 76,033 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Switch by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Switch by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Switch by 132,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

