Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.