Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from diverse midstream energy assets across various areas of the United States. Importantly, its Lake Charles isomerization unit and massive Gray Oak Pipeline are expected to generate huge profits in the coming days. Increasing throughput volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil and higher pipeline volumes have been aiding the partnership. However, rising expenses associated with operating and maintenance have been hurting the partnership’s bottom-line. Significant exposure to debt capital is reflecting the midstream player’s weak financials. Rapidly spreading coronavirus variants have been affecting upstream business. This in turn will hurt demand for midstream energy assets.”

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSXP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

PSXP stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,582 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.