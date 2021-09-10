Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CFO Sells $357,500.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.