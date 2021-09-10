Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 10,000 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,828,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 359,173 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

