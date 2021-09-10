Preto Joseph Del Sells 3,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -278.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

