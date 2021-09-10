American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,082 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $205.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

