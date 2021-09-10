Creative Planning Raises Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

