Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,954 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after acquiring an additional 878,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after acquiring an additional 276,842 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after acquiring an additional 234,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

