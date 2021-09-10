The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.50.

NYSE:SHW opened at $297.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,167,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

