Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,283,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after acquiring an additional 449,731 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

